Azerbaijan to hold National Urban Forum annually

8 October 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijan National Urban Forum will be held annually, Azernews reports according to the declaration adopted at the end of the forum.

The forum kicked off work on October 5 in Aghdam city and continued in Baku on October 6.

The forum was supported by the UN Human Settlements (UN-Habitat) Program and is the result of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN within the framework of this program.

The Azerbaijan National Urban Forum is a unique and successful platform in the field of urban development in terms of exchanging experience of the industry experts from around the world and expanding cooperation ties to ensure sustainable development.

The event was attended by more than 400 delegates, including representatives of governments, international organizations, and scientists (over 130 delegates) from 44 foreign countries.

