Europe relies on Norway, Azerbaijan in minimizing Russian oil dependence

7 October 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Norway and Azerbaijan are the two countries on which Europe counts in its efforts to reduce reliance on Russian oil, Azernews reports, citing Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister.

Fiala made the remarks at a press conference following the casual EU 27 Summit and Assembly inside the European Political Neighbourhood, Development experiences.

He said that the issues of Europe's energy security have been discussed at conferences conducted under the framework of the European Political Neighbourhood.

He stated that because European countries are taking measures to reduce their reliance on Russian energy supplies, Norway and Azerbaijan are the two nations that Europe is counting on.

“These international locations are essential in that sense,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also stressed in an interview with the Azerbaijani TV channels in Prague that European Union countries are Azerbaijan’s main trading partners.

“Of course, the growing role of Azerbaijan in the geopolitical space manifests itself in the economic sphere, as well as in the sphere of investments,” Aliyev said.

Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the increased number of interactions between the European Union and Azerbaijan in recent months.

