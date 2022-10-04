Border guards seize some 26 kg of drugs on Iranian border [PHOTO]

4 October 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized some 26 kg of drugs on the state border with neighboring Iran, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

On October 2, at 0314 hours, the border guards discovered signs of a border breach from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s outpost near the Fuzuli District Bala Bahmanli village.

The border checkpoint was promptly notified, the service area was cordoned off and a border search was launched.

Some 17.6 kg of drug-like substance (13 kg 90 grams of heroin, 4 kg 570 grams of methamphetamine) were taken from two packages found as a result of the border search.

Similarly, border guards prevented the smuggling of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan on the same day at around 1100 hours in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment's outpost near Beylagan District Gazakhlar village.

As a result of the search procedures, a drug-like substance (marijuana) weighing 8.3 kg was discovered and taken from a package hidden in the bush.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case, the agency said.

---

