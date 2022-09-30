Azerbaijan approves new structure of National Academy of Sciences

30 September 2022 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A new structure of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has been approved, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

This decision of the Cabinet of Ministers was prepared in order to ensure the implementation of paragraph 6.3 of Azerbaijani President’s Decree No. 1769 ‘On some measures to improve management in the field of science and education in the Republic of Azerbaijan’ dated July 28, 2022.

According to the decision, 22 scientific institutions will function within the framework of the new structure of ANAS. The limit of the number of ANAS employees was set at 3,510 people.

In general, the management and financial expenses of the academy have been optimized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz