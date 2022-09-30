Turkiye seeking to revive historic Silk Road with Azerbaijan, Georgia, & Central Asian nations

30 September 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkiye is working with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Central Asian nations to restore the historic Silk Road, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We're striving to make Turkiye a strategic trade center of the world. The vital importance of the East-West transport corridor has significantly increased. Turkiye is making every effort to rebuild the Silk Road jointly with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Central Asian countries," Cavusoglu stressed.

In June, Turkiye held the first welding ceremony of the Halkali-Kapikule railway, which is part of the Iron Silk Road Project running from Beijing to London.

The 553 million euros project will feature high-speed and transit trains, as well as people and freight mobility throughout Europe. With 275 million euros, the project earned the highest fund ever granted from the European Union. Turkiye covered the remaining part of the expenses.

The Zangazur Corridor, which Azerbaijan hopes to build via Armenia, will also be an essential element of the Silk Road project, facilitating the movement of products and people.

At the 46th annual ministerial meeting of the G77 and China Group at the UN, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the Zangazur Corridor will provide the shortest land connection between China and Southern Europe.

