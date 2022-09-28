Chief Advisor to Turkish President honors memory of heroic martyrs [VIDEO]

28 September 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Türkiye honors the memory of heroic martyrs of the Second Karabakh War, Chief Advisor to the Turkish President Yalchin Topchu said, Azernews reports via Trend.

He stated that Azerbaijani martyrs sacrificed their lives for the liberation of their native lands from Armenian occupation and thus inscribed their names in history.

September 27 marks two years since the start of the Second Karabakh War.

