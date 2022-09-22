Azerbaijani, Iranian officials attend Aghband highway bridge ceremony [PHOTO]

22 September 2022 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi noted the high level of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

The remarks were made during the ministers’ visit to the ceremony of the Aghband highway bridge, which is to be built on the border with Iran in Azerbaijan’s Eastern Zangazur Economic Region.

The parties also stressed that the cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically in the political, economic, cultural, and other fields.

Confidence was expressed that the new bridge will serve to strengthen friendly ties between the two countries, contribute to the further development of transport links and increase the transit potential of the region.

During the ceremony, the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation was emphasized.

As part of the work, the project of the Horadiz-Aghband highway was completed by 59 percent, and the Horadiz-Aghband railway - by 38 percent.

The guests were informed that a memorandum of understanding was signed on the creation of new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan on March 11, 2022.

As part of the implementation of this memorandum, it’s planned to build road and rail bridges across the Araz River between the Eastern Zangazur region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.

Besides, it was pointed out that the bridge connecting the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway with a length of 112 kilometers with the Iranian highway network across the Araz River was designed with a length of 216 meters and a width of 24.5 meters.

The Aghband highway bridge will create additional opportunities for the countries of the region, serving to increase the potential of the East-West transport corridor, as well as to expand transport and economic ties.

The bridge has two lanes for vehicles and one for pedestrians in each direction, and it’s also planned to build a checkpoint across the state border, capable of receiving at least 1,000 cargo vehicles (export, import, and transit goods).

The event was attended by the Iranian delegation and representatives of the Azerbaijani ministries of digital development and transport, energy, the State Customs Committee, the State Border Service, the State Highways Agency of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani Railways Company.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz