Azerbaijan publishes footage of destruction of Armenian army base [VIDEO]

16 September 2022 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Units of Armenian Armed Forces committed a large scale provocation in the direction of Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan districts of the state border during the night of September 12, Trend reports.

In response to this provocation, Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted crushing blows on the positions of the enemy, areas of concentration of Armenian troops and weapons.

Video footage of the destruction of the base of the Armenian Armed Forces has been published.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz