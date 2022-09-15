Azerbaijan ready to hand over bodies of 100 Armenian servicemen

15 September 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is ready to unilaterally transfer the bodies of up to 100 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, Azernews reports per the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

According to the commission, adhering to its commitment to international humanitarian law and human values, Azerbaijan is appealing to Armenia for a ceasefire and declares its readiness to unilaterally hand over the bodies of about 100 Armenian servicemen, who died as a result of the provocation against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, on September 12-13, 2022.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was informed in this regard.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads, linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 50 military losses, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

