Azerbaijani adolescent martyr laid to rest in his native Mingachevir [PHOTO]

14 September 2022 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tarlan Rzayev (born on June 30, 2003), who became a martyr while suppressing provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction of the border with Azerbaijan, was buried in the Alley of Martyrs of his native Mingachevir, Trend reports.

The funeral was attended by his comrades-in-arms, official representatives of the executive branch and law enforcement agencies, as well as representatives of the city's public.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz