13 September 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New trains from Russia for the Baku subway will be delivered to Azerbaijan, Deputy Board Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the respective agreement was reached following the meetings of the Azerbaijani delegation held in Russia.

