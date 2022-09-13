Turkish FM urges Armenia to immediately stop its provocations

13 September 2022 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu called on Armenia to immediately stop its provocations.

The minister made the remarks on his Twitter page.

"Together with Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov we discussed Armenian provocations on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. Armenia should immediately cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of reached agreements," he said.

Similarly, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar stated that the EU is in close contact with Azerbaijan and Armenia to contribute to de-escalation.

To recap, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that during the night of September 13, units of the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel and military infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The ministry noted that units of the Azerbaijani army deployed in these directions are taking decisive retaliatory measures in order to suppress provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to ensure the safety of the military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure work in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

