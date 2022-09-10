International travelers visit Khudafarin bridge located at Azerbaijan-Iran border

10 September 2022 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Famous worldwide travelers visited the Khudafarin bridge located at the border between Azerbaijan and Iran, Trend reports.

The visitors were told about the history of the ancient construction.

The trip of famous travelers from over 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur continues.

The team leader is Charles Veley, founder and CEO of the 'Most Traveled People' (MTP) club, which is one of the four largest travel clubs worldwide.

On the first day of the three-day visit, the travelers saw Shusha and Aghdam cities, on the second day – Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, while on the third day – Zangilan and Jabrayil districts.

The trip, which is to last until September 10, is of exceptional importance for promoting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of dark tourism.

