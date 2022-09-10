Construction of new truck park underway in Naxchivan [PHOTO]

10 September 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of a new truck parking lot is underway to facilitate trade and customs operations in Naxcivan, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The Naxcivan Autonomous Republic's customs infrastructure was renovated within the scope of the state's comprehensive building measures, and modern service conditions were developed for the effective organization of customs operations, as well as to assist commerce at the departure point from the Sadarak state border.

The new park, which covers 7.3 hectares, will act as a hub for increasing vehicle traffic through the state border, managing traffic flow, and effectively organizing border crossing operations.

As a result, in order to ensure quick vehicle passage, a part of the procedures that are performed at the Sadarak departure point will be able to be carried out at this facility. The service building constructed for this purpose is 24 meters long and 12 meters wide.

The waiting room and registration section, a canteen, a boiler room, a warehouse, and technical worker quarters have all been built there. The construction of the building has been completed. Water, sewage, and electricity lines were installed, and heating and ventilation systems were installed.

Currently, the territory of the park is being asphalted, new lighting poles are being built, stones are being laid on the pavements, and fencing and greening measures are being taken.

Over 700 vehicles will be able to use the region after the construction is done. The new park will facilitate the drivers’ work and ensure their comfort.

Modern cameras will be installed in the area for security and control purposes.

---

