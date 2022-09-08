Minister: Azerbaijan makes mine clearing vehicle

8 September 2022 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Improtex Industries LLC has initiated local production of mine clearing vehicles, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev said.

According to him, the equipment, manufactured by the mentioned company, has already been tested in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"The demining process is being actively carried out by the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). We have lots of work to do in the direction of clearing landmines, which are left behind by the Armenian armed detachments," the minister stated.

Separately, ANAMA boss Vugar Suleymanov said that mine clearing operations on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are continuing.

He said that the territories with an area of 50,000 hectares have been cleared of mines as of early September.

"Mine clearing operations are being carried out on all of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. These territories, where infrastructure projects are being implemented, agricultural work is being carried out, roads are being paved and etc.," he said.

In his opinion, the most of equipment, intended for purchase abroad, is already in Azerbaijan, and the rest will be imported this year. He added that vehicles will be re-purchased as needed, stressing that ANAMA uses the state-of-the-art technologies.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end the 44-day of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

