Border guards seize over 6 kg of drugs on Iranian border [PHOTO]

7 September 2022 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized over 6 kg of drugs and some 10 psychotropic pills on the state border with neighboring Iran, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

At 0700 hours on September 4, the border guards noticed an unidentified individual breaching the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of Horadiz border detachment’s border outpost near Beylagan’s Shahsevan 1 village.

The suspect ignored the border guards “Stop” command and warning shot, attempting to flee the scene.

The border checkpoint was promptly notified, the service area was cordoned off and a border search was launched with the involvement of drones and service dogs.

The border trespasser’s hiding spot was identified as a result of joint efforts with the State Security Service, and he was apprehended at 0810 hours.

It was established that the suspect, Afgan Shukurov (41) had previously been convicted several times. During the inspection of the package in his hand, over 6.1 kg of drug-like substances (6.1 kg marijuana, 8 grams of methamphetamine) and 10 psychotropic pills (methadone-40) were seized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz