Positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Lachin directions subjected to fire

4 September 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The units of Armenian Armed Forces located in Basarkechar, Gorus and Garakilse positions, repeatedly fired at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports via the press service of the Defense Ministry.

There were no casualties among servicemen of Azerbaijani army and equipment.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.

