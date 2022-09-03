Azerbaijan approves protocol on expiration of agreement on mutual preservation of inter-state secrets in legal protection of inventions

3 September 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the protocol "On the expiration of the agreement on mutual preservation of inter-state secrets in the area of legal protection of inventions dated June 4, 1999."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will submit a notification to the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the protocol's entry into force.

