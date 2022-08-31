Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan’s Shabran District

31 August 2022 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A wildfire broke out in Azerbaijan's Shabran Вistrict, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The 112 hotlines of the ministry received information about a fire in a mountainous and woodland area near Chuxurzami village of the district, the ministry said.

Fire protection units of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately brought to the scene.

In order to speed up operations to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread to a wider area, the forces of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Northern Regional Center have been involved in the operations. Currently, work is underway to put out the fire.

Throughout the year 2022, a total of 29 people died in fires in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Lt-Gen Etibar Mirzayev reported earlier.

"There were 10,900 fires in Azerbaijan this year. Most of them are recorded in forests and in woodlands. As a result of fires, 2,318 cultivated areas burned," he stated.

