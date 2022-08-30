Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan’s northern region

30 August 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

A wildfire has started in Azerbaijan’s northern Zagatala District, Azernews reports, citing the Emergencies Ministry.

The 112 hotlines of the ministry received information about a fire in a mountainous forest area near Zagatala’s Yukhari Tala village, the ministry said.

According to the source, relevant forces, and equipment of the ministry, including two helicopters, have been involved in firefighting operations.

Additional information will be provided, the ministry stressed.

Due to the extreme heat, multiple wildfires have recently occurred in Azerbaijan's north and northeastern areas.

Throughout the year 2022, a total of 29 people died in fires in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Lt-Gen Etibar Mirzayev reported earlier.

"There were 10,900 fires in Azerbaijan this year. Most of them are recorded in forests and in woodlands. As a result of fires, 2,318 cultivated areas burned," he stated.

---

