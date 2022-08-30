Azerbaijani State Security Service holds meeting with Second Karabakh War veterans [VIDEO]

30 August 2022 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A meeting with the veterans of the 44-day war was held in the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via press service of State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

The event included a visit to the monument to the great leader Heydar Aliyev at the State Security Service Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, then war veterans watched a concert program prepared by the Cultural Center of the State Security Service at the Bilgya recreation center.

