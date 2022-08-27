Conference on restoration & reconstruction work underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories kicks off in Shusha

27 August 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

A conference dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the mine-clearing operations and the use of the urban development potential in the post-conflict period, and opportunities for international collaboration has started in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The event is attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President in Zangilan district which is included in East Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations.

---

