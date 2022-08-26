Influential Turkish newspaper writes about return of Azerbaijanis to Lachin

26 August 2022 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The return of Azerbaijanis to Lachin city is widely covered by Turkish media, Trend reports.

An article in Yeni Shafak influential Turkish newspaper refers to the Twitter post on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official page in connection with Azerbaijan's Lachin.

The article notes the return of Lachin under the control of Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full control of Lachin city, as well as the settlements of Zabukh and Sus. Currently, measures are underway in these territories to deploy units of the Azerbaijani army in new locations, as well as to carry out the necessary engineering works.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz