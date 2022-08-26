Baku, Seoul discuss multifaceted cooperation prospects [PHOTO]

26 August 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the special representative of South Korean President Suh Byung-soo discussed multifaceted cooperation prospects in Baku on August 25, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The delegation led by Suh Byung-soo included committee chairmen and members of the Korean National Assembly.

Welcoming the guests, Bayramov said that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Korea have developed successfully and that there are wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in many fields.

The minister added that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Korean diplomatic ties and that the increasing political dialogue between the two countries, mutual visits, and last month's political dialogue at the level of deputy ministers in Korea are important for the further development of relations.

Bayramov stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary contacts in this regard, highlighting Suh Byung-soo’s efforts as the head of the Azerbaijani-Korean Friendship Group in the Korean Parliament. The minister also emphasized the importance of furthering economic cooperation and, in this regard, the work of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Korea.

He emphasized that there are new opportunities for collaboration between Korea and Azerbaijan in areas such as alternative energy resources, the mining sector in the liberated regions, and so on.

Moreover, Bayramov said that the increasing cooperation between the two nations in the field of education, the activity of the Baku State Industry and Innovation Vocational Education Center, established on the basis of the Korean educational standards, and the dual diploma education programs between universities are important directions of boosting mutual cooperation.

Suh Byung-soo, for his part, acknowledged the successful growth of ties between the two countries and touched upon the prospects for Azerbaijan-Korea cooperation in political, economic, educational, energy, information technology, investment, and other spheres.

Referring to his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Byung-soo stated that the primary priority concerns for future cooperation plans were discussed at the meeting, which would propel bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan in 2009 as the leader of the Parliament's Azerbaijani-Korean Friendship Group, he emphasized the country's development since then.

He underlined that Korea is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of electronic government, alternative energy, agriculture, education, and the creation of "smart cities".

Then, Bayramov gave detailed information about the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The sides also paid attention to issues such as mutual support of each other in international organizations and platforms, and opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz