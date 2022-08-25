Azerbaijan puts out wildfire in Oghuz District [PHOTO/VIDEO]

25 August 2022 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Wildfire in Oghuz forest area has been put out, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, mainly bushed and dried trees burned down on the territory of about 0.3 hectares as a result of the fire. Despite the difficult terrain and high temperatures, the woodland was protected from fire thanks to the implemented operational measures.

The State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and employees of the Forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources were involved in fire extinguishing operations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz