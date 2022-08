22 August 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Two Azerbaijani servicemen were blown up by landmines in Lachin on 20-21 August, Azernews reports, citing the Gubadli military prosecutor's office.

The victims are Vugar Suleymanov and Heydar Gulmaliyev of the Defense Ministry, who hit landmines in the territory of the liberated Lachin District, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

An investigation has been brought into the case.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz