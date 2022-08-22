French online newspaper publishes article "Shusha, 30 years later" [VIDEO]

22 August 2022 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The French online newspaper Lagazetteaz.fr published an article titled "SHUSHA, 30 years later", Trend reports.

In the article, which also mentions the palace of the daughter of Khan Khurshidbanu Natavan, located in Shusha, it is noted that during the 30-year occupation, Shusha, the pearl of Azerbaijani culture, was plundered as if to erase from memory.

"Professor Elchin Akhmedov, who was born in Shusha, returns to his hometown after 30 years and recalls the past," the article said.

