Israeli envoy to Azerbaijan salutes Baku's role in reconciliation of relations between Tel Aviv & Ankara

Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek saluted the role official Baku played in the reconciliation of the relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv, Azernews reports per the Israeli ambassador's interview with the Haqqin.az news website.

Asked if "Baku played any role in this rapprochement," the ambassador said.

"You are right, Azerbaijan is a close friend of Israel and Turkiye. Therefore, Baku played an important role, making a lot of efforts to restore closer relations between Israel and Turkiye. For which we are sincerely grateful to the leadership of Azerbaijan, with whose participation another step has been taken in the regional process of Israel's rapprochement with Arab and Muslim countries. Modern Azerbaijan is not only an example of a pluralistic approach to international relations but also a unique country where both Israelis and Turks feel at home," the ambassador said in the interview.

Further, the ambassador himself tweeted in English to confirm his statement.

"Azerbaijan is a close friend of Israel and Turkey. Baku played an important role in restoring closer relations between Israel and Turkey. For that we are sincerely grateful to the leadership of Azerbaijan," George Deek tweeted.

