20 August 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused the request of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov tweeted, Azernews reports.

"Today, European Court of Human Rights refused, for the nth time, to grant Armenia's another request to indicate to Azerbaijan interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court," his tweet read.

