Azerbaijani servicemen advance to Tank Biathlon contest semi-finals in Moscow [PHOTO]

20 August 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani team has advanced to the semifinals of the Tank Biathlon contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russia, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

The third crew of Azerbaijani tank personnel, who competed with the Mongolian team in the Individual Race stage, successfully completed a set distance along the route and destroyed the targets with precise fire in line with the contest rules.

As a result, the Azerbaijani team proceeded to the competition's semifinals, leaving the Mongolian team behind, the ministry said.

The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.

In addition, the servicemen are attending the Sea Cup held in Azerbaijan, as well as the Sniper Frontier (Iran) contest being held as part of the International Army Games-2022.

