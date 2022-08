16 August 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The general plan for the development of Aghdam city until 2040 has been approved, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed the decree approving the 'General Plan for the development of Aghdam city until 2040'.

