State Border Service prevents smuggling of over 16.6 kg of drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

15 August 2022 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service prevented the smuggling of over 16.6 kg of drugs and psychotropic pills on the border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the service.

At 0230 hours on August 12, the border guards discovered signs of a border breach from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the Goytapa border detachment’s border post near Imishli’s Chaxirli village.

As a result of the conducted border search and operational measures, over 16.6 kg of drug-like substances (3 kg 170 grams of opium, 13 kg 505 grams of marijuana) were taken from a bag hidden near the state border line.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.

The State Border Service maintains its efforts to ensure reliable border protection and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking, the agency adds.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz