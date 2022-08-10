First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visit Mevlana Museum in Konya [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 August 2022 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the Mevlana Museum in the Turkish city of Konya.

Director of Konya City Culture and Tourism Department Abdulsattar Yarar informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva about the museum.

The Museum, dedicated to 13th-century Muslim mystic poet Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, has been operating since 1926 as a building complex. It is also known as the “Mevlana Tomb”. Mevlana’s tomb, called the Green Dome, was made of four thick columns.

The sides then exchanged keepsakes.

