New department in Azerbaijani CEC created

4 August 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A new department in CEC Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been created, Trend reports via Deputy Chairman of Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov.

He noted, that in order to improve work with political parties, it is proposed to create a department for work with political parties and public institutions as part of the CEC secretariat.

The proposition was put to the vote and accepted.

