Blinken: US ready to facilitate Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue

The United States is ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said.

The remarks were made during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the conversation, Blinken noted that the United States is ready to engage bilaterally, with like-minded partners to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and help achieve a long-term political settlement.

Earlier, US Department of State's Spokesperson Ned Price stated that the country is concerned over the situation in the Karabakh region and calls for reducing tensions.

"The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation," the statement reads.

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, grossly violated the November 10, 2020 statement's provisions and committed a terrorist and sabotage act against the Azerbaijan Army Units on August 3. Serviceman Kazimov Anar Rustam became a martyr in the terrorist and sabotage act.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to seize the Girkhgiz peak, located on a mountain range covering the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, and establish new combat positions there.

As a result of the Revenge retaliatory operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the Girkhgiz peak, including Saribaba and several advantageous high grounds along the Karabakh range of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains were taken under control. Currently, Azerbaijan Army Units are carrying out engineering work on the establishment of new positions and laying supply roads on advantageous frontiers.

