Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry raps Armenian political and military leadership for latest incident in Karabakh

4 August 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

“As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on August 3, 2022, members of the illegal Armenian detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily deployed, fired intensively on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Lachin district, as a result of which military serviceman Kazimov Anar Rustam was martyred,” Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that Armenia has not fulfilled the obligations assumed by it in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and that the illegal Armenian armed detachments have not yet been withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. The bloody incident that took place on August 3 once again demonstrates that Armenia grossly violated the trilateral agreement, and at the same time undermined efforts toward the normalization of relations between the two states. This is also an indicator of Armenia's disrespect for the efforts of international mediators. All responsibility for the incident that took place on the territory of Azerbaijan lies with the political and military leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn illegal armed detachments from the territories of the neighboring state. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the security of Azerbaijan's territories and the integrity of its borders. May Allah rest the soul of our Martyr!” the ministry added.

---

