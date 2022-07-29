Azerbaijani MoD rejects Armenian media reports on truce violation as fake

29 July 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Reports in Armenian media outlets claiming that units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire on the opposing side along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border are false, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Azernews.

Earlier today, the ministry also reported that the information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged firing by the Azerbaijani Army Units in the direction of Khojavand's Girmizi Bazar village is fake.

---

