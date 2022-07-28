28 July 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

In a tweet, British ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has vowed that there will shortly be more women in demining teams in Azerbaijan.

"This is Maria, who controls the actions of the mine-detecting dog. She is the only woman on the demining team in Azerbaijan. Soon, as a result of British-Azerbaijani cooperation, there will be more women's demining teams in Azerbaijan. They will make an important contribution to ensuring the safety of people returning to these lands," he wrote.

Further, Sharp also talked about his visit to the British SafeLane Global camp, an organization that counters explosive threats and security risks on land and water.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russian-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end the 44-day fighting in Karabakh and work toward a comprehensive peace deal.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl