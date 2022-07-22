Azerbaijan endorses composition of Supervisory Board of Eastern Zangazur restoration service

22 July 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has endorsed the composition of the Supervisory Board of the 'Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangazur economic region No. 1' public legal entity, Azernews reports.

The composition has been approved as follows:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Vahid Hajiyev – Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President to Zangilan region, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region

Members of the Supervisory Board

Sahib Mammadov – Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Sarvan Jafarov – Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Vugar Karimov – Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Namig Hummatov – First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

--

