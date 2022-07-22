Azerbaijan endorses composition of Supervisory Board of Eastern Zangazur restoration service
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has endorsed the composition of the Supervisory Board of the 'Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the East Zangazur economic region No. 1' public legal entity, Azernews reports.
The composition has been approved as follows:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Vahid Hajiyev – Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President to Zangilan region, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region
Members of the Supervisory Board
Sahib Mammadov – Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Sarvan Jafarov – Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Vugar Karimov – Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
Namig Hummatov – First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.
--
