Azerbaijan approves composition of Supervisory Board of Karabakh economic region rehabilitation service
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of ‘Rehabilitation, construction, and management service in Karabakh economic region’ public legal entity, Azernews reports.
Under the decree, the composition of the Supervisory Board is as follows:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Emin Huseynov - Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Liberated Territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha region)
Members of the Supervisory Board -
Samad Bashirli - Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Sarvan Jafarov - Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Namiq Hummatov - First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan
Azada Huseynova - Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.
