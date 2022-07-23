Military prosecutor: No crimes of desertion committed in army in 1H2022

23 July 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor Xanlar Valiyev has said that no crimes of desertion or intended serious bodily damage were committed in the army in the first half of 2022, Azernews reports.

Valiyev made the remark at a board meeting dedicated to the result of the first six months of 2022 held at the Military Prosecutor's Office on July 21.

He underlined that compared to the same period of 2021, the number of casualties in the army significantly decreased and no crimes of desertion, as well as intended serious bodily damage, were committed during the period in question.

"Thus, crime cases related to suicide incitement decreased by 30 percent, violating the rules for safe gun and potentially hazardous object handling – by 88.9 percent, rules for drivers and riders – by 14.3 percent," Valiyev said.

---

