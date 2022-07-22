Resettlement of citizens to Zangilan's Aghali village underway [PHOTO]

22 July 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The process of resettlement of citizens to Zangilan's Aghali village continues, Azernews reports.

On July 21, another group of residents was resettled from the Zangilan refugee settlement in Absheron region. Another 10 families of 48 people will live in the houses provided to them in the new village built on the concept of a smart village.

Resettlement to Aghali village will go ahead sequentially, based on the schedule for the commissioning of new residential areas.

At the first stage of the resettlement process, 41 families (201 people) will be resettled in Aghali village.

In total, there are more than 43,000 natives of the Zangilan region, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed their desire to return to their native lands.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz