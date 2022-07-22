Shusha hosts int’l media forum to mark National Press Day [PHOTO]

22 July 2022 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha is hosting an international media forum on "Global trends and new challenges in media" to mark National Press Day, Azernews reports.

Following the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev read a congratulatory letter from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, addressed to the media representatives of Azerbaijan on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day.

A video made on the occasion of the 147th anniversary of the Azerbaijani press was shown. The forum continues with speeches.

Panel sessions titled "Transition to New Media Journalism: Convergence and New Opportunities"; "Media Ethics: Professional Behavior of Journalists in the Digital Environment"; "Traces of Shusha in Azerbaijani press", and "Prospects of International Cooperation of Azerbaijani Media" will be held within the framework of the event.

Representatives from 20 countries are attending the forum, which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency on the 147th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press.

