Minister: Social payments significantly increased in recent years

Azerbaijan’s Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev has said that there was a significant increase in social payments in recent years, Azernews reports.

He mentioned that three packages of social reforms covering 4 million citizens have been implemented in Azerbaijan over the last 3,5 years. The minister added that AZN6 billion ($3.5bn) or more than 20 percent of the state budget has been allocated for these purposes.

“The minimum wage increased by 2.3 times, the payroll by 2.2 times. An additional AZN8 billion ($4.7bn) was allocated to the salary fund during this period,” he said.

Babayev also noted that the minimum pension increased by 2.2 times, while the average monthly pension increased by 75 percent.

“Social benefits and pensions have increased by 3.5 times. The funds allocated annually for benefits and pensions have grown from AZN400 million ($235.5m) to AZN1 billion ($588.8m), compared to 2018, and reached to AZN1.4 billion ($824.2m),” he said.

Moreover, the minister noted that President Ilham Aliyev will be provided with proposals for further social reforms in accordance with the instructions given at a meeting on the results of the first half of 2022.

