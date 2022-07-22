Azerbaijani, Italian civil-military experts eye cooperation [PHOTO/VIDEO]

22 July 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and Italian specialists in civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) have discussed a partnership at the Defense Ministry's International Military Cooperation Department, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the visitors were given thorough information on the Azerbaijan army's activities in the field of military-civil cooperation.

The efficacy of the sessions held in line with the two nations' agreed military cooperation plan was stressed.

In reply, Italy indicated an interest in discussing future development opportunities and reviewing existing best practices.

In a similar vein, theoretical and practical lessons are regularly held in the engineering troops under the training plan for 2022, to further develop military personnel's professionalism, the Defense Ministry said in a separate report.

During the sessions, which are led by Turkish military professionals, personnel develops their abilities in finding and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance using mine detectors at a specially prepared engineering camp, the ministry added.

The major goal of the classes is to improve military personnel's combat readiness by educating them about the tactical and technical aspects of engineer-sapper equipment, as well as the regulations for using it.

