Azerbaijan employs around 2,500 war-affected citizens within employment marathon

19 July 2022 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to employ war-affected citizens. The Labour and Social Security Ministry has employed around 2,500 war-affected citizens as part of the employment marathon.

Of those citizens, 2,044 are war veterans, and the rest are members of the martyrs' families.

At the same time, 654 employers have signed up for the employment marathon, and there are 4,585 available positions.

The employment marathon aims to help people affected by the Second Karabakh War to find jobs.

In 2021, the State Employment Agency under the ministry provided jobs for 77,640 unemployed and job seekers.

The ministry takes consistent steps to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures already covered 33,000 citizens of such categories.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN9 million ($5m) to compensate for damages to its citizens, who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the 44-day war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz