Azerbaijani State Customs Committee chairman to have two first deputies

18 July 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed to amend the "Regulations on State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan", approved by the presidential decree No. 646 dated June 4, 2012, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, paragraph 5.5 of the above regulations has been amended.

Following the amendments, the chairman of the State Customs Committee will have two first deputies to be appointed and dismissed by the president of Azerbaijan.

