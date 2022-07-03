Visit of representatives of think tanks of member and observer countries of Organization of Turkic States to Shusha began

3 July 2022 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On July 3, representatives of the think tanks of the member countries and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States began a visit to Shusha city of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The conference, which will be held in Shusha with the organization of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, will be attended by officials and member countries of the Organization - leaders and representatives of think tanks in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the observer country, Hungary.

The conference will be devoted mainly to the participation of the Organization of Turkic States in the reconstruction work carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the future of the Interregional Platform of Central Asia and the South Caucasus proposed by Kyrgyzstan, new geopolitical realities in the region and its influence on the Organization of Turkic States, opportunities to increase the role of the middle corridor connecting the member countries of the organization, discussions will be held on increasing trade between member countries and other topics.

Within the framework of the conference, a walk around Shusha will be organized for the guests.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz