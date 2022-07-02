Azerbaijani defense chief orders army to prevent provocations of Armenian revanchist forces

2 July 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani army is ordered to be ready at any time to prevent possible provocations of Armenian revanchist forces, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

This instruction was issued by Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov during an official meeting at the ministry on July 2.

At the meeting, the operational conditions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and the Karabakh economic zone were extensively analyzed, and specific tasks were given to strengthen the material, technical and combat support of the units, to improve the service combat activities of military personnel, and also to increase the vigilance of personnel.

The minister positively assessed the activity of the newly established Operations Commando military units, as well as their manning, and gave appropriate instructions to pay special attention to the combat training of the commandos.