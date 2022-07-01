Azerbaijani president sacks several first instance court judges
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has dismissed judges of several courts of the first instance, Azernews reports.
Under the presidential order, the powers of the following judges were prematurely terminated:
- Muhammad Baghirov – Judge and Chairman of the Fizuli District Court;
- Kamala Amirkhanova – Judge of the Narimanov District Court of Baku;
- Nofal Mustafayev – Judge of the Tovuz District Court.
The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.
--
