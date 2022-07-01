Azernews.Az

Friday July 1 2022

Azerbaijani president sacks several first instance court judges

1 July 2022 12:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has dismissed judges of several courts of the first instance, Azernews reports.

Under the presidential order, the powers of the following judges were prematurely terminated:

- Muhammad Baghirov – Judge and Chairman of the Fizuli District Court;

- Kamala Amirkhanova – Judge of the Narimanov District Court of Baku;

- Nofal Mustafayev – Judge of the Tovuz District Court.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

